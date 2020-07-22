Barney Christopher Dean, 46 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on July 9, 2020 at his home.

Barney was born on March 16, 1974 in Prince George’s County, Maryland to Lillie Mae Green of Lexington Park, MD and the late James Michael Dean.

Barney was employed as a Warehouse Manager for Northeastern Supply Company. He married Sheila Ann Dean on May 8, 1995 in Leonardtown, MD. He was a skilled mechanic, grill master, and family man. If he wasn’t working on his truck he was cooking on the grill, watching Chip Foose, Grease Monkey, or house flipping shows. He was all about living a good, clean, healthy life. He was blessed to raise his daughter, Jessica. She was his world; he was dedicated to making sure she received the best of everything including the education she dreamed of. Barney never left the house without his family in tow and cherished every moment they spent together.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila, his daughter, Jessica Dean of Lexington Park, MD, his step-son, Dale Russell, Jr. (Sarah), his grandson, Theodore “Teddy Bear” Russell, and his siblings, James Dean, Jr. (Billie Jo), Bradley Dean (Frances), Edna Marie Stokes (Nathan), and Thomas Edward Dean (Amber). He was preceded in death by his father, James.

All services will be private.

