Lillian Yvonne (Eve) Mills Alderson, 84, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on July 15, 2020 at her home.

Born on February 8, 1936 in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late Lillian Evon Mills (Ryan) and Kemper Lee Mills.

On July 22, 1989 she married her beloved husband, James Alderson. The two spent 31 years together in love and marriage. Between them they had 8 children.

Eve graduated from Anacostia High School and had a very successful Government career as a Personnel Specialist for the Department of Agriculture’s Soil Conservation Service where she earned numerous accolades for her superior performance. Eve was very creative and enjoyed crafting, playing cards and gambling at the casinos. Vacations at the beach were always a favorite. Her greatest treasure in life was her family and the times they shared together. Eve had a big family with eight (8) children, eighteen (18) grandchildren and twenty-eight (28) great grandchildren. She was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family and was so proud to watch her family grow.

In addition to her husband, Eve is survived by her children: Dawn Nevitt (Chris) of LaPlata, MD, Diana Shorter (Steve) of Mechanicsville, MD, James Harrison, Jr. (Debbie) of Sumter, SC, Michael Harrison (Amy) of Owings, MD, Cathy Richards (Joel) of Mechanicsville, MD, Kelly Raley (Bill) of Mechanicsville, MD, James Alderson, Jr. (Nancy) of Gaffney, SC and Steven Alderson (Lynne) of Manchester, MD; her sister, Carole Williams of Ormond Beach, FL, and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Kemper Mills, Jr., James Robert Mills and Georgia Cranford.

Family will receive friends for a Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am with a Memorial Service celebrated at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Boc 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

