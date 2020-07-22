Roberto Chavez, 85, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on July 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 30, 1935 in El Salvador to the late Nicolas Chavez and Sara Benavides.

Mr. Chavez was a driven man who brought his family to the United States of America to keep them safe from the unrest of the civil war. He was a genuine family man, he put himself through college and received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Public Health from the National University of El Salvador. His profession was dedicated to the public health of his country and was employed by The Agency for International Development a branch of the American Government through the American Embassy in El Salvador. Once in the USA, he continued his work with AID and settled his family in New York. Once in Maryland he was employed as a caring and dedicated Supervisor for the ARC of Southern Maryland for many years until his retirement in 2005.

Roberto is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maria del Carmen Chavez of Lexington Park, MD; his children: Roberto Chavez of Fort. Mitchell, AL, Victor Chavez of Laurel, MD, Patricia Rykert of Smithtown, NY and Victor Hugo Chavez of O’Fallon, MO. In addition, Capital Miguel Gil and Dr. Sara Elena Cruz Chavez Torres both of El Salvador. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

All services will be private.

