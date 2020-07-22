Anita Louise Peacock, 52 of Ridge, MD passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020 at her home in Ridge, MD.

Anita was born on November 20, 1967 in Calvert County, MD to the late James Lawrence Peacock, Sr. and Anita Louise Walton.

She has taken care of her long-time companion, Daniel Mark “Donnie” Thompson Sr. whom she’s been with for over 33 wonderful years. She enjoys spending time with her kids, grandkids, family & friends! She also loved going to MIR to watch the old muscle cars and enjoys riding on four wheelers and outdoor activities with Donnie. She enjoyed going fishing and crabbing because that’s what Donnie loved, anything he wanted to do she did. Some of her favorite shows to watch were Street Outlaws, Pass Time, wrestling, Criminal Minds and NCIS. Her favorite football team was the Cowboys and she loved all animals, especially Dolphins. She loved spending time with her family, and playing with grandkids. She was good at everything she did, was extremely kind-hearted and loved her children endlessly. She was the mother that always made something out of nothing!

In addition to her long term companion Daniel, Anita is also survived by her children: Kelly Peacock of MD, Kimberly Frazier of FL, Crystal Smith (Melvin) of Bryans Road, MD, Heather Thompson (Daniel Shirriel-Proctor) of Fort Washington, MD, Daniel Thompson, Jr. of Bryans Road, MD; Michael Thompson of Charlotte Hall, MD; David Thompson (Brooke) of Ridge, MD, Amanda Thompson of Charlotte Hall, MD; and Devon Thompson of Owings, MD; 18 grandchildren; her brother, Robert “Bobby” Peacock (Jaci) of Lothian, MD and sister, Christine Peacock of Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, James “Junior” Peacock, Jr.

