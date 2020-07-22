Janice Margaret Henderson Spotz, 80

Janice Margaret Henderson Spotz, age 80, of La Plata, MD, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020. She was born April 11, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Margaret Munn and Harry Henderson.

She graduated from Penn State in 1961, married that summer and moved to MD to pursue her teaching career. She taught at Indian Head Elementary School, Pomonkey High School, Thomas Stone High School, then Charles County Community College (later to become CSM). She also worked for AOT teaching a software program.

She is preceded in death by her father, her brother, Harry Henderson, her mother and recently her step-father, Edward Smith.

She is survived by her daughters Brenda Herman and Dee Dee Pettersen (Ralph), her granddaughter Brittany Burroughs, her sisters Suzanne Barnhurst (Bill) and Patrice O’Brien, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She earned her master’s degree from the University of Maryland while working full time and raising two young girls. She absolutely loved the beach and made sure her family had a beach vacation every year.

She was extremely active in her church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Piney Parish in Waldorf and was an officer in the many clubs she belonged to including the Charles County Garden Club, the Charles County Antiques Arts Association, the 2 ‘N’ 1 Club, and the Charles County Retired Teachers Association.

Her contagious laugh, beautiful smile, willingness to pitch in, her homemade Christmas cards, her delicious foods, her love of the Nationals, her award-winning African violets, her hand knitted gifts, and her loving friendship will be truly missed.

A Life Celebration will be held at a future date to be determined.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the either the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Memorial Fund or to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.