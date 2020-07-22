Dawn Allison Rock, 56 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on March 14, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

Dawn was born on December 19, 1963 in Camp Springs, MD to the late Harley L. Lawrence and Jean L. Tefft Lawrence.

Dawn is a 1981 graduate of Suitland High School. She is a 2019 graduate of Penn Foster College where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management; graduating with a 3.96 GPA.

She was employed for over 17 years with KBR supporting PMA-265 F/A-18 Program Office at NAS Patuxent River for her first 16 years. As Project Manager, Dawn directly supported PMA-265’s Executive Leadership as the Graphics and PowerPoint expert and later expanded her career into a more technical and Programmatic roll. Over her 16 years in PMA-265, she supported multiple Program Managers; which meant developing a new working relationship on multiple occasions. On each occasion, Dawn was an overwhelming success in quickly building that repour with the new PM. Dawn would take raw ideas from the PM and turn them into a refined product that were often presented and briefed at the Pentagon and to Congressional Staffers. Dawn took the lead in coordinating major Program Office events such as the Program Managers Review, annual Industry Dinners and Dining Outs. Her attention to detail coupled with her fun and welcoming smile made these events first class occasions.

Dawn transferred to the Advanced Development group of KBR in September 2019 as a Program Management Analyst supporting PMA-231. She was eager to help the Advanced Development team in her new position; while at the same time was always there for her PMA-265 teammates to pass on her vast knowledge and expertise as KBR trained her replacement. In Dawn’s short time supporting PMA-231, she was recognized as a go getter and willing to take charge. Dawn quickly gained the respect from her customer and will be remembered for her energy, initiative, and attention to detail. Dawn was always motivated and prepared and brought a positive energy to her team.

On May 30, 2014, she married her beloved husband, Robert Spencer Rock in St. Inigoes, MD. Together they celebrated over 5 of the happiest years of marriage. She and Rob planned trips and vacations and simply enjoyed the bliss of being together. Dawn beamed when she spoke of her life with Rob, they shared a very special love. Dawn enjoyed hosting parties, family gatherings, dinner parties, Women’s Wii night and Ladies Pool Day. She was warm hearted and always made everyone feel welcomed. Her cooking abilities were second to none. Dawn loved to cook and enjoyed sharing cooking tips with friends and family.

Dawn was a devoted mother to her two children guiding them into adulthood with her knowledge and compassion. She took great pride in watching them grow and turn into two wonderful adults. They maintained a beautiful relationship throughout and could always call on one another in good times and bad. Dawn loved being a mother and having children that grew up into two of her best friends.

In her spare time, Dawn enjoyed coordinating events and worked as a part-time wedding consultant. She also enjoyed going on tropical vacations, most recently to the Riviera Maya, Mexico. Dawn always lit up a room with her smile and energy. Her outfits matched her personality with a shoe collection that would knock you off your feet. Even though she loved all of her 300 plus shoes, she was happiest barefoot with her feet in the sand on a tropical beach.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son and daughter, Ryan Cole of Mechanicsville, MD and Kacy Kirk (Mallory) of Daphne, AL; sister, Kim Lawrence of Sterling, VA; brothers, John Lawrence (Laura) of Franklin, TN and Richard Lawrence of Owings, MD; nephews, Jason and Brandon Lawrence; nieces, Kelly and Hayley Lawrence; great niece, Jaycee Lawrence; mother in-law, Sandra Rock of California, MD; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of Christ, 44850 St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, MD 20619. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to SMAWL, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

