With profound sadness we announce the passing of Paul Arthur McKoy, our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all whose lives he touched. He passed on July 11th, 2020 while surrounded by loved ones at his residence in Lusby, MD. He was 64 years old. Paul was born on January 9, 1956 in Washington, DC. He was the son of the late Harold Allen McKoy and Betty Beall (Simpson) McKoy.

Paul graduated from Parkdale Senior High School in 1974. He went on to work for Baxter Healthcare on the manufacturing line for over 15 years, then as a maintenance mechanic at Watergate at Landmark. He spent the last 21 years employed at Floor Systems, Inc. where he drove delivery trucks.

In his younger years, Paul was a volunteer firefighter for Branchville Volunteer Fire Company and Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Paul enjoyed fishing, gardening (especially tomatoes), and was an avid coin collector. Everyone that knew him, knows he had a love for scratch off tickets. He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Beth (Williams) McKoy; children, Katherine Hempling (Mike) of Mechanicsville, MD, Valerie Reumont (Eric) of Huntingtown, MD, and Jennifer McKoy (Seth) of Manassas, VA; grandchildren, Juli McKoy, Kimberly Mumper, James Mumper, Riley Hempling, Michael Hempling, Camden Reumont, and Olivia Reumont; and siblings, James McKoy (Debbie) of Glen Burnie, MD, Larry McKoy (Robin) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Louise Little (Gary) of Port Orange, FL and Kenneth McKoy of Port Orange, FL. He was preceded in death by his sister Bernice Rutledge (Michael).

Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the viewing on Thursday, July 23rd from 6:00-8:00 pm at Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby, MD. The funeral will be private due to Covid concerns. The interment will follow at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 24th at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA. This will be open to all friends and family, but masks will be required.