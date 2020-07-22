Richard Scott “Nat” Conatser

Born December 20, 1960, in Burbank, California and raised in Simi Valley, Scott passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family following a year-long battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Leon “Travis” and Shirley Conatser and is survived by his four siblings: Lisa Cook, Linda Greaves, Melanie Rodenbeck and Clayton Conatser, and by numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Nicknamed “Nat” while in the United States Air Force, Scott honorably served with distinction as a non-commissioned officer from 1979-1994. As a graduate of the Defense Language Institute, with his specialty as a German-Russian cryptologic linguist, Scott received assignment postings at the National Security Agency in Maryland, and at Tempelhof Air Base in Berlin, Germany, where he made significant contributions to the security of our nation, Europe, and NATO. During his assignment in Berlin, Scott witnessed the historic fall of the Berlin Wall.

For the last 28 years, Scott has been Vice President and General Manager for Federal Information & News Dispatch (FIND) of Washington, D.C. Scott was a positive inspiration to many individuals throughout his life and he will be missed always.

The family wishes to thank all of Scott’s amazing friends, doctors, nurses, and hospice workers. The date of his celebration of life will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to Scott’s favorite animal shelter; Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL) at the address and link below.

Calvert Animal Welfare League, 1040 Prince Frederick Boulevard, PO Box 1660, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. 410-535-9300 https://www.cawlrescue.org/