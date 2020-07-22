Jannette Proffitt Norris, “Jan”, 72, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 13, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on September 2, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD and was the daughter of the late Ruth Rebecca Proffitt and Oscar Wayne Proffitt. Jan was the loving wife of J. Harry “Chip” Norris III, whom she married on January 18, 1969 in St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. Jan is survived by her children Kelly Loveless (William) of Loveville, MD, Kristin Caton (Charles) of Leonardtown, MD, and Jay Norris of Leonardtown, MD, sister Patricia Meisowitz of Smithport, PA, and 3 grandchildren.

She was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. Jan graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1965. She worked for the St. Mary’s County Treasurer’s Office for 36 years, retiring in January of 2015.

All Funeral Services will be Private.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (www.mda.org) and Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.