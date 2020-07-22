Patricia “Pat” Shaffer, 75 of Great Mills, MD formerly from Cumberland, MD passed away on July 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 5, 1945 in Cumberland, MD, and was the daughter of the late Eleanor Moyer and Paul Jacob Moyer. Pat was the loving wife of James Shaffer whom she married on March 15, 1963 in Winchester, VA. Pat is survived by her children James Shaffer, Jr. of Hollywood, MD, Roderick Shaffer of Lusby, MD, Erick Shaffer of Leonardtown, MD 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. As well as brother Paul Moyer of Cumberland, MD. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Moyer and William Moyer. Pat graduated from Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, MD.

She moved from Cumberland, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1978. Pat worked in staff support for the Paul Hall Center for Maritime Training and Education Center in Piney Point, MD.

All Funeral Services will be private at this time.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and American Cancer Society 555 11th St NW #300, Washington, DC 20004.