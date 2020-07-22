Peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, Rose Joann Harley departed this earthly life in Washington, DC. Family and friends will unite on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9:00am until 10:30am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601 Follow by Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Interment will follow at Church Cemetery.

