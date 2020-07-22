Rose Joann Harley

July 22, 2020

Peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, Rose Joann Harley departed this earthly life in Washington, DC. Family and friends will unite on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9:00am until 10:30am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601 Follow by Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Interment will follow at Church Cemetery.

