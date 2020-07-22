Grace Elizabeth Clarke, 88 of Mechanicsville, MD, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2020. On Monday, July 27, 2020 visitation will begin at 9:00 am until 10:30 am. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 37575 Chaptico Rd, Chaptico, MD 20621. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.
