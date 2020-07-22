Grace Elizabeth Clarke, 88 of Mechanicsville, MD, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2020. On Monday, July 27, 2020 visitation will begin at 9:00 am until 10:30 am. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 37575 Chaptico Rd, Chaptico, MD 20621. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.

This entry was posted on July 22, 2020 at 10:16 am and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.