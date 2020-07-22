Gwendolyn Lamillie Little

On July 17, 2020, after several battles with cancer and surrounded by her family, life on this side of Glory came to an end for Gwendolyn LaMille (Braddy) Little (74). Gwen was born on October 3, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland at Provident Hospital. Gwen entered this world as the first-born child of Hattie Marie Draper and Booker Thomas Braddy, Jr. Their 52 year marriage produced two other children: Colleen (Braddy) Chavis and Booker Thomas Braddy, III (both deceased). Childhood for Gwen was surrounded by family who lived in close proximity. She was educated in Baltimore City Public Schools. Also, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Coppin State University with a dual major in History and English.

Gwen met James Edward Little when she was 12 years old and began a friendship. After marrying the love of her life on June 21, 1964, Gwen traveled with him to multiple bases around the world. Their love culminated in 56 years of marriage and two children: Gwynne Barnes and James Edward Little, Jr. (Adriene).

After earning her degree in June 1975, Gwen worked at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center located on Edwards Air Force Base, California and Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland. At NASA, Gwen began a career in Contracting including Simplified Acquisition, Services, and Construction. She also worked for the Navy at Military Sealift Command (MSC) as Branch Chief for Simplified Acquisition, and Division Chief for Procurement Evaluation and Policy. In 1993, Gwen was hired as a Procurement Analyst with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Her career at USAID included Branch and Division positions and she retired in 2009 as Chief of the Evaluation Division.

She is survived by her husband and two children and six grandchildren: Chetoia Kinnell, Rachel Barnes, Rebecca Barnes, Richard Thomas Felton Barnes, Zachary Kinnell, and Thomas James Little; two great-granddaughters: Jordan and Ariel and two great-grandsons Eric and Aaron. In addition, she also leaves her brothers-in law, Joseph (Darlene) Little, Lindsey Little, and sister- in- law, Margaret Wilson and close friends: Velma Wright, Charles Moore, the Johnsons and the Sapps, dozens of nieces and nephews and the Joint Base Bolling-Anacostia Church family.

Visitation will begin at 10 am until time of service at 11 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Bolling Air Force Base (Main Chapel). Interment is scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.