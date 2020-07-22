Kayla Marie Johnson, 23

Kayla Marie Johnson (of Lusby, MD) transitioned on July 13, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1996 in Baltimore, MD to Ernest Johnson, Sr and Kimberly Johnson.

Kayla attended St. Mary’s County Public Schools where she graduated from Great Mills High school in 2014, where she played basketball. After high school Kayla took an interest in the Carpentey Field where she studied online through Penn Foster received her certificate and moved on to the IBEW Local 197 family. She became a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. She learned scaffolding, welding and other trades that set her up to become Lead Foreman of her crew.

Kayla was an amazing young lady who was loved by so many people. She touched so many lives with just her smile and her laugh was so infectious. She had a gift in making beats, writing songs and recording songs. She wrote and recorded her first song in elementary school.

Kayla leaves to cherish her memory her father and mother Ernest and Kimberly Johnson, her sisters Shayla Johnson(twin), Ariona Johnson, Chantel Johnson, Chalese Johnson, Chainiah Johnson, and brother Ernest Johnson Jr all of Lusby, MD. Her niece Zyionia, and nephews Rashad and Major. Her grand parents Allison (Philip) Fenwick, of Lexington Park, MD; Bishop Phillip (Felecia) Spence of Waldorf, MD, Karen Johnson of Great Mills, MD and Mary Spence of Park Hall, MD. Her Best friend Tynell Rothwell and Great friend Katia Duffy. Also she leaves to cherish her memories her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kayla was preceded in death by her grandfather Ernest Johnson and great grandmother Mary Lucille Young. Great Great Grandmother Lottie Dove, Aunt Doris Ratchford and Margaret Kelly. Kayla will truly be missed by so many.

Family and friends will unite for visitation at 9:00 am until time of service at 11 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Park Hall True Holiness Church,47690 Park Hall Rd, Park Hall, MD 20667. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.