Robert Ware, Jr., departed this life on July 15, 2020 at the age of 74 with his family by his side in Clinton, Maryland.

He was born on March 5, 1946, to the late Robert Ware, Sr. and Ola Mae Smith Ware in Edgefield, South Carolina.

Robert was a graduate of W. E. Parker High School and later attended Piedmont Technical College. He was married to Joyce Coates for seven years. They remained lifelong friends for 50+ years. He loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He also enjoyed watching football; an avid Carolina Panther’s fan,loved watching wrestling and NASCAR racing. He further liked listening to Sunday morning Quartet singing.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his daughter Robin Ware Gatlin; step-daughter Sabrina Ware ; three grandchildren, Dharil Gatlin, Dakhari Gatlin, and Ava Tolson; all from Maryland. Three sisters, Naomi Thomas, Johnson S.C., Clara Yeldell, Augusta GA, and Catherine Wooten, Edgefield, S.C., and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Ware, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at Carey Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Garrett Road, Clarks Hill, S.C. 29821, on Saturday, July 25,2020 at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held from 4:00PM – 6:00PM on Friday July 24, 2020, at Bright Harp and Sons Mortuary in Edgefield, South Carolina.