Harry Austin Lewis Bowen, infant, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on July 9, 2020. Born July 9, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Joshua Aaron Bowen and Megan Hollie Caroline Lewis.

Harry is survived by his parents, Joshua Aaron Bowen and Megan Hollie Caroline Lewis of Mechanicsville, MD; siblings, Paige Bowen, Piper Bowen and Oliver Bowen of Mechanicsville, MD; and grandparents, Karl Bowen of Lusby, MD, Terry and Andy Van Den Huevel of North East, MD, Alistair and Maggi Campbell-Keith of Aylesbury, UK, and Timothy and Carole Rose Lewis of Bovey Tracey, UK.

We will love you and miss you forever.