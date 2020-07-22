Joseph (Joe) Strong of Lothian Maryland passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the Future Care Nursing Facility in Arnold, Maryland. Joe was born in 1943 to George and Dorothy Strong.

He was a talented mechanic and made this his lifelong career. While employed by Hertz Penske in Springfield, Virginia, he was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union where he served as Vice President of the Local.

As a young boy he lived in DC and often talked about playing in the fountains on hot summer days. As a young man he enlisted in the Marine Corps and proudly served in the reserves.

In 1964, Joe married Donna Marie Sanford and together they raised their son, Dan.

Joe had an infectious smile. He was everyone’s friend and everyone loved him. Joe coached his son’s little league team. He was a die hard Redskins fan and bled burgundy and gold. #HTTR!

Joe and his wife, Donna, loved to take drives into the mountains in the fall to watch the leaves change and spend quiet time next to their favorite lake.

Joe was a true champion and for many years he endured dialysis and many other health issues but still managed to smile or make someone laugh. He will be deeply missed by all.

Joe is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Daniel and his wife Pat; sister-in-law, Dorothy Strong; brother-in-law, Michael Sanford; nieces, Jennifer and Sandra; nephews, Steve (Denise) and John (Meretta).

He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers; Chester, John, Donald and Henry.

The family is forever in debt to Joe’s nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors for all of their support and help over the last several years.