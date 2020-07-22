Philip “Ray” Brinson, 73

Philip “Ray” Brinson of St. Leonard, MD, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born in Washington, D.C, one of three children to Edna Pauline Brinson and Tommie Arcastus Jones.

Ray grew up in Forestville, MD, and graduated from Suitland High School with the Class of 1964. Soon after, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he became a skilled jet engine airplane mechanic. He was honorably discharged from the Navy after serving his country for five years.

Following his time in the military, Ray found a long-term career with the phone company – first C&P, which became Bell Atlantic, and is now Verizon, where he retired in 1996. Ray was a skilled craftsman with many talents. He had a strong faith, sharp mind, quick wit and gentle soul. With a love of music, nature and working with his hands, he instilled these same creative talents and values in his children and grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Granddad Indian” and “Grampy”.

Ray had a fierce love for Christ, his family and his friends, and he will live on in our hearts and lives until we meet again.

He was the beloved husband of Andrea [nee Fitzpatrick] Brinson; devoted father of twins Christopher Lee Jones (Nicole) of Monrovia, MD, Kimberly Anne Gillum (Craig) also of Monrovia, MD, Craig Walter (Tara) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Michael Walter (Rebecca) of Crofton, MD. He was the loving brother of Paula Godbey of Middleburg, KY, and William Jones (Mary Lou) of Healdsburg, CA; devoted grandfather of Krystle Jones, Steven Jones, Kaitlyn Jones, Alexia Gillum, Kelsey Walter, Madison Walter, Brooklyn Walter, Leah Walter, and Lydia Navarrete, and great-grandfather of Cameron Smith; loving uncle of Debby Rennirt, Bill Moore, Sean Jones, and preceded in death by Michelle Jones. Ray is also survived by many extended family and friends.

The family is planning a private service on Saturday, August 1, 2020.