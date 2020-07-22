Maryland Reports 80,172 COVID-19 Cases and 3,276 Deaths. An Increase of 627 Cases and 4 Deaths

July 22, 2020

As of Wednesday, July 23, 2020, Maryland reports 80,172 COVID-19 cases and 3,276 deaths. An increase of 627 cases and 20 deaths.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 80,172
Number of persons tested negative : 702,661
Total testing volume : 1,000,179
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,276
Number of probable deaths : 129
Currently hospitalized : 505
Acute care : 368
Intensive care : 137
Ever hospitalized : 11,997
Released from isolation : 5,434

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 240 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,105 (206) 8*
Baltimore City 9,738 (376) 14*
Baltimore County 10,153 (499) 20*
Calvert 503 (26) 1*
Caroline 368 (3)
Carroll 1,311 (113) 3*
Cecil 570 (29) 1*
Charles 1,659 (88) 2*
Dorchester 288 (5)
Frederick 2,797 (113) 7*
Garrett 37
Harford 1,472 (63) 3*
Howard 3,198 (93) 6*
Kent 221 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,593 (738) 38*
Prince George’s 20,958 (702) 23*
Queen Anne’s 340 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 789 (53)
Somerset 110 (3)
Talbot 268 (4)
Washington 818 (29)
Wicomico 1,201 (42)
Worcester 435 (17) 1*
Data not available (12)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,572
10-19 4,613 (1)
20-29 13,113 (18) 1*
30-39 15,065 (44) 5*
40-49 13,796 (103) 3*
50-59 12,210 (258) 13*
60-69 8,556 (531) 11*
70-79 5,363 (815) 20*
80+ 4,884 (1,496) 76*
Data not available (10)
Female 41,899 (1,612) 68*
Male 38,273 (1,664) 61*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 23,503 (1,336) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,532 (125) 6*
White (NH) 16,887 (1,387) 67*
Hispanic 20,505 (380) 8*
Other (NH) 3,773 (36)
Data not available 13,972 (12)

 

This entry was posted on July 22, 2020 at 11:59 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.