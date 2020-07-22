Maryland Reports 80,172 COVID-19 Cases and 3,276 Deaths. An Increase of 627 Cases and 4 Deaths

As of Wednesday, July 23, 2020, Maryland reports 80,172 COVID-19 cases and 3,276 deaths. An increase of 627 cases and 20 deaths.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 80,172
Number of persons tested negative : 702,661
Total testing volume : 1,000,179
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,276
Number of probable deaths : 129
Currently hospitalized : 505
Acute care : 368
Intensive care : 137
Ever hospitalized : 11,997
Released from isolation : 5,434
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|240
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,105
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,738
|(376)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|10,153
|(499)
|20*
|Calvert
|503
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|368
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,311
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|570
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,659
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|288
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,797
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|37
|Harford
|1,472
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,198
|(93)
|6*
|Kent
|221
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,593
|(738)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,958
|(702)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|340
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|789
|(53)
|Somerset
|110
|(3)
|Talbot
|268
|(4)
|Washington
|818
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,201
|(42)
|Worcester
|435
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,572
|10-19
|4,613
|(1)
|20-29
|13,113
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|15,065
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|13,796
|(103)
|3*
|50-59
|12,210
|(258)
|13*
|60-69
|8,556
|(531)
|11*
|70-79
|5,363
|(815)
|20*
|80+
|4,884
|(1,496)
|76*
|Data not available
|(10)
|Female
|41,899
|(1,612)
|68*
|Male
|38,273
|(1,664)
|61*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|23,503
|(1,336)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,532
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|16,887
|(1,387)
|67*
|Hispanic
|20,505
|(380)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,773
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,972
|(12)