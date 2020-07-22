Maryland Reports 80,172 COVID-19 Cases and 3,276 Deaths. An Increase of 627 Cases and 4 Deaths

As of Wednesday, July 23, 2020, Maryland reports 80,172 COVID-19 cases and 3,276 deaths. An increase of 627 cases and 20 deaths.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 80,172

Number of persons tested negative : 702,661

Total testing volume : 1,000,179

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,276

Number of probable deaths : 129

Currently hospitalized : 505

Acute care : 368

Intensive care : 137

Ever hospitalized : 11,997

Released from isolation : 5,434

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 240 (18) Anne Arundel 6,105 (206) 8* Baltimore City 9,738 (376) 14* Baltimore County 10,153 (499) 20* Calvert 503 (26) 1* Caroline 368 (3) Carroll 1,311 (113) 3* Cecil 570 (29) 1* Charles 1,659 (88) 2* Dorchester 288 (5) Frederick 2,797 (113) 7* Garrett 37 Harford 1,472 (63) 3* Howard 3,198 (93) 6* Kent 221 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,593 (738) 38* Prince George’s 20,958 (702) 23* Queen Anne’s 340 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 789 (53) Somerset 110 (3) Talbot 268 (4) Washington 818 (29) Wicomico 1,201 (42) Worcester 435 (17) 1* Data not available (12)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,572 10-19 4,613 (1) 20-29 13,113 (18) 1* 30-39 15,065 (44) 5* 40-49 13,796 (103) 3* 50-59 12,210 (258) 13* 60-69 8,556 (531) 11* 70-79 5,363 (815) 20* 80+ 4,884 (1,496) 76* Data not available (10) Female 41,899 (1,612) 68* Male 38,273 (1,664) 61*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 23,503 (1,336) 48* Asian (NH) 1,532 (125) 6* White (NH) 16,887 (1,387) 67* Hispanic 20,505 (380) 8* Other (NH) 3,773 (36) Data not available 13,972 (12)