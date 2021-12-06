UPDATE: Anne Arundel County Man Sentenced After Attempting to Hit Police Officer and Fatally Injuring Passenger While Fleeing Police

UPDATE 12/6/2021: Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that David Bogdanowicz,53, of Annapolis was sentence to 25 years of active incarceration for one count of first degree assault on Anne Arundel County Detective Kenneth Edmonds, one count of manslaughter in the death of his passenger, Jennifer Patterson, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The defendant entered a guilty plea on September 7, 2021.

“The defendant attacked a police officer and fatally injured his passenger is ‘a substantial risk to public safety,’ as Judge Asti said during the sentencing. Because of that, he was sentenced to the maximum for his crimes. I would like to thank Det. Edmonds for his courageous service to our county and it’s my hope that the loved ones of Ms. Patterson are able to find a level of solace after this sentence,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Carolynn Grammas and Megan Mickler prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On July 18, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police Department requested their Fugitive Apprehension Team apprehend the defendant, David Bogdanowicz, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants for violation of probation, assault and trespassing.



Three days later, on July 21, 2020, the Fugitive Apprehension Team located the defendant driving a stolen truck on Church Street and Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn. As the vehicle continued to travel, it briefly stopped by the side of the road and pulled through the side parking lot of a nearby liquor store. The defendant continued to drive back toward Church Street where an Anne Arundel County police officer’s car was positioned to block him from exiting where he activated his lights and sirens.

At this time, the officer could also see a female passenger, later identified as Jennifer Patterson, pleading with the defendant to stop the truck. The police officer directed the defendant to exit the vehicle and told him, “Don’t do it” when it appeared that the defendant was trying to put the vehicle in gear to flee. Despite multiple commands to stop, the defendant placed the truck in reverse and erratically backed up towards the other officers and drove toward Det. Kenneth Edmonds who fired one round towards the vehicle. Bogdanowicz then ran over a stop sign, jumped a curb and drove into the intersection of Sixth Street and Church Street.

The defendant then drove off causing Ms. Patterson to fall out of the truck and the rear wheel ran over her torso. As the defendant fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police officers lost track of the vehicle. A canvass of the area was done and Bogdanowicz was spotted hiding behind a parked vehicle. After a short chase, he was taken into custody.

At the scene, Anne Arundel County police officer provided medical assistance to Ms. Patterson who suffered significant injuries from being ran over by the truck and ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The Honorable Alison Asti presided over the case.



7/23/2020: On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at approximately 2:36 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Fugitive Apprehension Team was looking for a wanted adult male suspect. The wanted subject, identified as David Roy Bogdanowicz, 52, of no fixed address, had outstanding arrest warrants for Violation of a Protective Order, Assault and Trespassing. The detectives garnered intelligence that he may be frequenting the area of Church Street and Ritchie Highway operating a flatbed truck. Fugitive detectives spotted the truck and observed the wanted subject, David Bogdanowicz, operating it along with one adult female passenger inside.

Detectives followed the vehicle where it made a U-turn into the parking lot of a local business in the 700 block of Church Street, Brooklyn, Maryland. Detectives were able to stop the truck. Detectives converged on the Ford Super Duty flatbed truck where they identified themselves as police officers and gave orders for David Bogdanowicz to stop the truck. The suspect backed the truck up and accelerated forward in the direction of one of the fugitive detectives. The detective discharged one round striking the windshield of the truck.

The truck veered off the parking lot and onto Church Street where the adult female passenger was expelled from the vehicle. Once ejected, David Bogdanowicz, then ran over the female and continued to flee from the area. Fugitive detectives immediately began rendering aid to the victim with the use of a tourniquet and CPR. Detectives continued these life saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim, identified as Heather May Noakes, a fifty-two year old woman from the 4200 block of Filbert Street, Curtis Bay, Maryland, succumbed from her injuries at the scene.

Other fugitive detectives began scouring the area where the truck was seen fleeing. A detective located the flatbed truck secreted and abandoned in an alley in the 1600 block of Popland Street, Curtis Bay, Maryland. Shortly thereafter a detective spotted David Bogdanowicz in the area of Popland Street and Curtis Avenue where he tried to flee on foot but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Homicide Detectives and the Traffic Safety Section responded to the crime scene to assist with the investigation. Members of the Evidence Collection Unit responded and processed the scene. The suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen during a burglary on July 20, 2020 from a business located in the 1100 block of Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland, was secured as evidence.

Homicide Detectives charged David Bogdanowicz with the Second Degree Murder of Ms. Noakes along with First Degree Assault, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest. He was also served with the outstanding arrest warrants. The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held on a no bond status.

Even though an arrest has been made, the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.





