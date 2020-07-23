Maryland reports 80,836 COVID-19 Cases and 3,281 Deaths. An Increase of 664 Cases and 5 Deaths.

July 23, 2020



As of Thursday, July 23, 2020, Maryland reports 80,836 COVID-19 cases and 3,281 deaths. An increase of 664 cases and 5 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 80,836
Number of persons tested negative : 708,205
Total testing volume : 1,016,222
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,281
Number of probable deaths : 128
Currently hospitalized : 528
Acute care : 395
Intensive care : 133
Ever hospitalized : 12,037
Released from isolation : 5,434

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 244 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,144 (206) 8*
Baltimore City 9,842 (378) 14*
Baltimore County 10,345 (500) 20*
Calvert 509 (26) 1*
Caroline 371 (3)
Carroll 1,316 (113) 2*
Cecil 576 (29) 1*
Charles 1,679 (88) 2*
Dorchester 294 (5)
Frederick 2,820 (113) 7*
Garrett 38
Harford 1,514 (63) 3*
Howard 3,242 (94) 6*
Kent 223 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,654 (743) 38*
Prince George’s 21,038 (702) 23*
Queen Anne’s 341 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 790 (52)
Somerset 111 (3)
Talbot 274 (4)
Washington 826 (29)
Wicomico 1,206 (42)
Worcester 439 (17) 1*
Data not available (9)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,592
10-19 4,669 (1)
20-29 13,325 (18) 1*
30-39 15,191 (44) 5*
40-49 13,881 (105) 3*
50-59 12,287 (259) 13*
60-69 8,615 (534) 11*
70-79 5,387 (815) 20*
80+ 4,889 (1,498) 75*
Data not available (7)
Female 42,241 (1,615) 67*
Male 38,595 (1,666) 61*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 23,905 (1,340) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,551 (125) 6*
White (NH) 17,213 (1,388) 66*
Hispanic 20,670 (383) 8*
Other (NH) 3,805 (36)
Data not available 13,692 (9)


This entry was posted on July 23, 2020 at 10:28 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.