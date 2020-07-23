As of Thursday, July 23, 2020, Maryland reports 80,836 COVID-19 cases and 3,281 deaths. An increase of 664 cases and 5 deaths.
Number of confirmed cases : 80,836
Number of persons tested negative : 708,205
Total testing volume : 1,016,222
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,281
Number of probable deaths : 128
Currently hospitalized : 528
Acute care : 395
Intensive care : 133
Ever hospitalized : 12,037
Released from isolation : 5,434
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|244
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,144
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,842
|(378)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|10,345
|(500)
|20*
|Calvert
|509
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|371
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,316
|(113)
|2*
|Cecil
|576
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,679
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|294
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,820
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|38
|Harford
|1,514
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,242
|(94)
|6*
|Kent
|223
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,654
|(743)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|21,038
|(702)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|341
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|790
|(52)
|Somerset
|111
|(3)
|Talbot
|274
|(4)
|Washington
|826
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,206
|(42)
|Worcester
|439
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,592
|10-19
|4,669
|(1)
|20-29
|13,325
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|15,191
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|13,881
|(105)
|3*
|50-59
|12,287
|(259)
|13*
|60-69
|8,615
|(534)
|11*
|70-79
|5,387
|(815)
|20*
|80+
|4,889
|(1,498)
|75*
|Data not available
|(7)
|Female
|42,241
|(1,615)
|67*
|Male
|38,595
|(1,666)
|61*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|23,905
|(1,340)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,551
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|17,213
|(1,388)
|66*
|Hispanic
|20,670
|(383)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,805
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,692
|(9)