



As of Thursday, July 23, 2020, Maryland reports 80,836 COVID-19 cases and 3,281 deaths. An increase of 664 cases and 5 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 80,836

Number of persons tested negative : 708,205

Total testing volume : 1,016,222

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,281

Number of probable deaths : 128

Currently hospitalized : 528

Acute care : 395

Intensive care : 133

Ever hospitalized : 12,037

Released from isolation : 5,434

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 244 (18) Anne Arundel 6,144 (206) 8* Baltimore City 9,842 (378) 14* Baltimore County 10,345 (500) 20* Calvert 509 (26) 1* Caroline 371 (3) Carroll 1,316 (113) 2* Cecil 576 (29) 1* Charles 1,679 (88) 2* Dorchester 294 (5) Frederick 2,820 (113) 7* Garrett 38 Harford 1,514 (63) 3* Howard 3,242 (94) 6* Kent 223 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,654 (743) 38* Prince George’s 21,038 (702) 23* Queen Anne’s 341 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 790 (52) Somerset 111 (3) Talbot 274 (4) Washington 826 (29) Wicomico 1,206 (42) Worcester 439 (17) 1* Data not available (9)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,592 10-19 4,669 (1) 20-29 13,325 (18) 1* 30-39 15,191 (44) 5* 40-49 13,881 (105) 3* 50-59 12,287 (259) 13* 60-69 8,615 (534) 11* 70-79 5,387 (815) 20* 80+ 4,889 (1,498) 75* Data not available (7) Female 42,241 (1,615) 67* Male 38,595 (1,666) 61*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 23,905 (1,340) 48* Asian (NH) 1,551 (125) 6* White (NH) 17,213 (1,388) 66* Hispanic 20,670 (383) 8* Other (NH) 3,805 (36) Data not available 13,692 (9)