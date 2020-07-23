UPDATE: Adult Male Found Deceased After House Fire in Huntingtown, State Fire Marshal Investigating

UPDATE: A team of investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation involving a fatal dwelling fire in the 3300 block of Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown.

The first 911 call was received at 6:32 a.m., when neighbors discovered the home ablaze.

Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and multiple other fire companies responded to the one-alarm fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a deceased adult male occupant within the residence.

Deputy State Fire Marshals discovered no evidence of smoke alarms within the dwelling, and the origin and cause remain under investigation at this time.

The victim will not be identified at this time and has be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.

The home was not equipped with running water, and investigators have concluded the home is a complete loss.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

7/23/2020: On Thursday, July 23, 2020, just before 7:00 a.m., firefighters in Calvert County responded to the 3300 block of Hunting Ridge Road in Huntingtown, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one-story residence fully engulfed in flames. Upon a full walk around the residence, firefighters reported the house was too well-involved to do interior operations.

Minutes later, firefighters from Huntingtown and Prince Frederick were told one occupant was trapped in the residence. Firefighters immediately attempted an aggressive fire attack and pushed into the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes, and operated on the scene for over three hours.

Crews announced one subject was found deceased in the residence.

The Deputy State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and are investigating the origin and cause.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos provided by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office

