As of Friday, July 24, 2020, Maryland reports 81,766 COVID-19 cases and 3,293 deaths. An increase of 930 cases and 12 deaths.
Number of confirmed cases : 81,766
Number of persons tested negative : 722,584
Total testing volume : 1,040,442
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,293
Number of probable deaths : 129
Currently hospitalized : 533
Acute care : 390
Intensive care : 143
Ever hospitalized : 12,119
Released from isolation : 5,434
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|244
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,229
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|10,001
|(381)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|10,520
|(501)
|20*
|Calvert
|515
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|374
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,337
|(113)
|2*
|Cecil
|583
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,695
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|303
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,833
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|41
|Harford
|1,540
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,271
|(94)
|6*
|Kent
|224
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,768
|(744)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|21,210
|(703)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|350
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|805
|(52)
|Somerset
|114
|(3)
|Talbot
|289
|(4)
|Washington
|833
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,219
|(42)
|Worcester
|468
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(14)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,641
|10-19
|4,750
|(1)
|20-29
|13,574
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|15,387
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|14,013
|(106)
|3*
|50-59
|12,395
|(259)
|13*
|60-69
|8,678
|(536)
|11*
|70-79
|5,419
|(817)
|20*
|80+
|4,909
|(1,500)
|75*
|Data not available
|(12)
|1*
|Female
|42,744
|(1,622)
|67*
|Male
|39,022
|(1,671)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|24,310
|(1,342)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,566
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|17,486
|(1,392)
|66*
|Hispanic
|20,795
|(384)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,823
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,786
|(14)
|1*