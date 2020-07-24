



As of Friday, July 24, 2020, Maryland reports 81,766 COVID-19 cases and 3,293 deaths. An increase of 930 cases and 12 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 81,766

Number of persons tested negative : 722,584

Total testing volume : 1,040,442

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,293

Number of probable deaths : 129

Currently hospitalized : 533

Acute care : 390

Intensive care : 143

Ever hospitalized : 12,119

Released from isolation : 5,434

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 244 (18) Anne Arundel 6,229 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,001 (381) 14* Baltimore County 10,520 (501) 20* Calvert 515 (26) 1* Caroline 374 (3) Carroll 1,337 (113) 2* Cecil 583 (29) 1* Charles 1,695 (88) 2* Dorchester 303 (5) Frederick 2,833 (113) 7* Garrett 41 Harford 1,540 (64) 3* Howard 3,271 (94) 6* Kent 224 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,768 (744) 38* Prince George’s 21,210 (703) 23* Queen Anne’s 350 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 805 (52) Somerset 114 (3) Talbot 289 (4) Washington 833 (29) Wicomico 1,219 (42) Worcester 468 (17) 1* Data not available (14) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,641 10-19 4,750 (1) 20-29 13,574 (18) 1* 30-39 15,387 (44) 5* 40-49 14,013 (106) 3* 50-59 12,395 (259) 13* 60-69 8,678 (536) 11* 70-79 5,419 (817) 20* 80+ 4,909 (1,500) 75* Data not available (12) 1* Female 42,744 (1,622) 67* Male 39,022 (1,671) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 24,310 (1,342) 48* Asian (NH) 1,566 (125) 6* White (NH) 17,486 (1,392) 66* Hispanic 20,795 (384) 8* Other (NH) 3,823 (36) Data not available 13,786 (14) 1*