Friday, July 24, 2020: Maryland Reports 81,766 COVID-19 Cases and 3,293 Deaths. An Increase of 930 Cases and 12 Deaths

July 24, 2020



As of Friday, July 24, 2020, Maryland reports 81,766 COVID-19 cases and 3,293 deaths. An increase of 930 cases and 12 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 81,766
Number of persons tested negative : 722,584
Total testing volume : 1,040,442
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,293
Number of probable deaths : 129
Currently hospitalized : 533
Acute care : 390
Intensive care : 143
Ever hospitalized : 12,119
Released from isolation : 5,434

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 244 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,229 (206) 8*
Baltimore City 10,001 (381) 14*
Baltimore County 10,520 (501) 20*
Calvert 515 (26) 1*
Caroline 374 (3)
Carroll 1,337 (113) 2*
Cecil 583 (29) 1*
Charles 1,695 (88) 2*
Dorchester 303 (5)
Frederick 2,833 (113) 7*
Garrett 41
Harford 1,540 (64) 3*
Howard 3,271 (94) 6*
Kent 224 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,768 (744) 38*
Prince George’s 21,210 (703) 23*
Queen Anne’s 350 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 805 (52)
Somerset 114 (3)
Talbot 289 (4)
Washington 833 (29)
Wicomico 1,219 (42)
Worcester 468 (17) 1*
Data not available (14) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,641
10-19 4,750 (1)
20-29 13,574 (18) 1*
30-39 15,387 (44) 5*
40-49 14,013 (106) 3*
50-59 12,395 (259) 13*
60-69 8,678 (536) 11*
70-79 5,419 (817) 20*
80+ 4,909 (1,500) 75*
Data not available (12) 1*
Female 42,744 (1,622) 67*
Male 39,022 (1,671) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 24,310 (1,342) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,566 (125) 6*
White (NH) 17,486 (1,392) 66*
Hispanic 20,795 (384) 8*
Other (NH) 3,823 (36)
Data not available 13,786 (14) 1*


