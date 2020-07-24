Two Great Mills Men Arrested After Attempting to Steal Lawnmower in Hollywood

On July 20, 2020, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hugh C. Gardiner Inc. Store on Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported active theft attempt.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located Damond Seagun Forrest, age 55 of Great Mills and Maurice Delonte Stoney, age 52 of Great Mills, on scene with the vehicle.

Investigation determined a security cable was cut from a Cadet lawn mower, and the mower was then pulled to the truck where it was located by deputies.

It was determined the mower had been stolen and Forrest and Stoney were arrested and charged with Theft and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Multiple pieces of evidence was collected on the scene including gloves, bolt cutters, and the remaining pieces of the cut locks and security devices.