Mary Ellen Albert, “Missy”, 69, of Great Mills, MD passed away on July 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 13, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving daughter of the late Ann E. Jones Poe and William A. Albert. She was preceded in death by her stepfather Thomas F. Poe. Mary is survived by her children James Albert (Marina) of Piney Point, MD, Ann Hills of Great Mills, 4 grandchildren Lindsey Elliott, Daniel Alioto, Nicholas Alioto and Logan Bell. Siblings Anthony Albert (Sandi) of California, MD, Joseph Albert of Hollywood, MD, and Sandra Littleford (Jimmy) of Lusby, MD. She was preceded in death by her son in law Jay Hills.

Mary was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She graduated from Great Mills High School in Great Mills, MD and attended the College of Southern Maryland. Mary was a home health caregiver for Mary’s Home Care for 30 plus years.

All Funeral Services will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Alioto, Billy Schrader, Logan Bell, William Farr, Cameron Schrader, Robb Albert and Chris Graves. Honorary pallbearer Daniel Alioto.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.