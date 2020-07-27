Maryland reports 84,876 COVID-19 Cases and 3,315 Deaths. An Increase of 3,110 Cases and 22 Deaths Over the Weekend

As of Monday, July 27, 2020, Maryland reports 84,876 COVID-19 cases and 3,315 deaths. An increase of 3,110 cases and 22 deaths, since Friday, July 24, 2020.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 84,876

Number of persons tested negative : 770,642

Total testing volume : 1,120,761

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,315

Number of probable deaths : 132

Currently hospitalized : 536

Acute care : 391

Intensive care : 145

Ever hospitalized : 12,339

Released from isolation : 5,434

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 260 (18) Anne Arundel 6,469 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,579 (387) 14* Baltimore County 11,124 (508) 20* Calvert 546 (26) 1* Caroline 412 (3) Carroll 1,391 (113) 2* Cecil 601 (29) 1* Charles 1,753 (88) 2* Dorchester 319 (5) Frederick 2,909 (113) 7* Garrett 43 Harford 1,631 (64) 3* Howard 3,373 (96) 6* Kent 229 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,164 (748) 39* Prince George’s 21,770 (707) 23* Queen Anne’s 370 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 849 (52) Somerset 115 (3) Talbot 317 (4) Washington 897 (30) Wicomico 1,249 (42) Worcester 506 (17) 1* Data not available (12) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,777 10-19 5,034 (1) 20-29 14,378 (18) 1* 30-39 16,006 (44) 5* 40-49 14,449 (105) 3* 50-59 12,795 (264) 14* 60-69 8,926 (544) 11* 70-79 5,523 (820) 20* 80+ 4,988 (1,509) 75* Data not available (10) 3* Female 44,487 (1,630) 69* Male 40,389 (1,685) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 25,440 (1,357) 48* Asian (NH) 1,606 (125) 6* White (NH) 18,284 (1,400) 66* Hispanic 21,115 (386) 9* Other (NH) 3,917 (35) Data not available 14,514 (12) 3*