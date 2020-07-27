Maryland reports 84,876 COVID-19 Cases and 3,315 Deaths. An Increase of 3,110 Cases and 22 Deaths Over the Weekend

As of Monday, July 27, 2020, Maryland reports 84,876 COVID-19 cases and 3,315 deaths. An increase of 3,110 cases and 22 deaths, since Friday, July 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 84,876
Number of persons tested negative : 770,642
Total testing volume : 1,120,761
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,315
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 536
Acute care : 391
Intensive care : 145
Ever hospitalized : 12,339
Released from isolation : 5,434
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|260
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,469
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|10,579
|(387)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|11,124
|(508)
|20*
|Calvert
|546
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|412
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,391
|(113)
|2*
|Cecil
|601
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,753
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|319
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,909
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|43
|Harford
|1,631
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,373
|(96)
|6*
|Kent
|229
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,164
|(748)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|21,770
|(707)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|370
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|849
|(52)
|Somerset
|115
|(3)
|Talbot
|317
|(4)
|Washington
|897
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,249
|(42)
|Worcester
|506
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,777
|10-19
|5,034
|(1)
|20-29
|14,378
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|16,006
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|14,449
|(105)
|3*
|50-59
|12,795
|(264)
|14*
|60-69
|8,926
|(544)
|11*
|70-79
|5,523
|(820)
|20*
|80+
|4,988
|(1,509)
|75*
|Data not available
|(10)
|3*
|Female
|44,487
|(1,630)
|69*
|Male
|40,389
|(1,685)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|25,440
|(1,357)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,606
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|18,284
|(1,400)
|66*
|Hispanic
|21,115
|(386)
|9*
|Other (NH)
|3,917
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,514
|(12)
|3*