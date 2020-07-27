Maryland reports 84,876 COVID-19 Cases and 3,315 Deaths. An Increase of 3,110 Cases and 22 Deaths Over the Weekend

July 27, 2020

As of Monday, July 27, 2020, Maryland reports 84,876 COVID-19 cases and 3,315 deaths. An increase of 3,110 cases and 22 deaths, since Friday, July 24, 2020.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 84,876
Number of persons tested negative : 770,642
Total testing volume : 1,120,761
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,315
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 536
Acute care : 391
Intensive care : 145
Ever hospitalized : 12,339
Released from isolation : 5,434

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 260 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,469 (206) 8*
Baltimore City 10,579 (387) 14*
Baltimore County 11,124 (508) 20*
Calvert 546 (26) 1*
Caroline 412 (3)
Carroll 1,391 (113) 2*
Cecil 601 (29) 1*
Charles 1,753 (88) 2*
Dorchester 319 (5)
Frederick 2,909 (113) 7*
Garrett 43
Harford 1,631 (64) 3*
Howard 3,373 (96) 6*
Kent 229 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,164 (748) 39*
Prince George’s 21,770 (707) 23*
Queen Anne’s 370 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 849 (52)
Somerset 115 (3)
Talbot 317 (4)
Washington 897 (30)
Wicomico 1,249 (42)
Worcester 506 (17) 1*
Data not available (12) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,777
10-19 5,034 (1)
20-29 14,378 (18) 1*
30-39 16,006 (44) 5*
40-49 14,449 (105) 3*
50-59 12,795 (264) 14*
60-69 8,926 (544) 11*
70-79 5,523 (820) 20*
80+ 4,988 (1,509) 75*
Data not available (10) 3*
Female 44,487 (1,630) 69*
Male 40,389 (1,685) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 25,440 (1,357) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,606 (125) 6*
White (NH) 18,284 (1,400) 66*
Hispanic 21,115 (386) 9*
Other (NH) 3,917 (35)
Data not available 14,514 (12) 3*


