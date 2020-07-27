Charles County Sheriff’s Office Invites Citizens to Participate in Citizens Police Academy

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy (CPA), set to kick off in September. This 12-week program will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through mid-December.
“The Citizens Police Academy has been an invaluable program offered by the CCSO for the past five years. It has helped to strengthen the relationships between the police and our community by offering citizens an understanding of what working in law enforcement is like, while also opening up communication so that we may learn about citizens’ views on our role in public safety,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “Now more than ever, our goal is to enhance the trust between the community and law enforcement, and it is imperative that we continue to engage with local community members.”
Participants will learn about a wide range of topics including:
- Patrol Procedures
- Narcotics Investigations
- Forensic Evidence
- Criminal Law
- Juvenile Issues
- Use of Force
- Criminal Investigations
- Search and Seizure
The Citizens Police Academy is a valuable opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning more about the realities of policing. Individuals who wish to apply will be subject to a background check. This program is free of charge. There are a limited number of seats available, so anyone interested in participating in the Citizens Police Academy should submit their application as soon as possible. It should be noted all COVID safety protocols will be followed during the course of the Citizens Police Academy.
Additional information and applications for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy can be found on our website at https://www.ccso.us/citizens-police-academy/.
Applications should be mailed to:
Charles County Sheriff’s Office
6915 Crain Highway
PO Box 189
La Plata, MD 20646
Attn: Human Resources