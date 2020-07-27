Charles County Sheriff’s Office Invites Citizens to Participate in Citizens Police Academy

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy (CPA), set to kick off in September. This 12-week program will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through mid-December.

“The Citizens Police Academy has been an invaluable program offered by the CCSO for the past five years. It has helped to strengthen the relationships between the police and our community by offering citizens an understanding of what working in law enforcement is like, while also opening up communication so that we may learn about citizens’ views on our role in public safety,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “Now more than ever, our goal is to enhance the trust between the community and law enforcement, and it is imperative that we continue to engage with local community members.”

Participants will learn about a wide range of topics including:

Patrol Procedures

Narcotics Investigations

Forensic Evidence

Criminal Law

Juvenile Issues

Use of Force

Criminal Investigations

Search and Seizure

Participants will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the CCSO Headquarters, Charles County Detention Center, Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, and Crime Lab. Hands-on experiences will include a Firearms Training Simulator (FATS) and crime scene processing. Participants will have the opportunity to ride with a police officer and to experience policing from an officer’s perspective. Participation in the Ride-along program is not required but is strongly encouraged.

The Citizens Police Academy is a valuable opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning more about the realities of policing. Individuals who wish to apply will be subject to a background check. This program is free of charge. There are a limited number of seats available, so anyone interested in participating in the Citizens Police Academy should submit their application as soon as possible. It should be noted all COVID safety protocols will be followed during the course of the Citizens Police Academy.

Additional information and applications for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy can be found on our website at https://www.ccso.us/citizens-police-academy/.

Applications should be mailed to:

Charles County Sheriff’s Office

6915 Crain Highway

PO Box 189

La Plata, MD 20646

Attn: Human Resources