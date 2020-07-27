Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities of Theft Suspects

On July 24, 2020, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Sturdivant responded to Vera’s Beach Club located at 1200 White Sands Drive in Lusby, for a reported theft.

The complainant stated on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the females pictured, along with a fourth female suspect, walked out of the establishment without paying their bill. The fourth suspect is described as a heavy-set black female, wearing large gold hoop earrings with her hair pulled back into a bun hairstyle. The subjects possibly entered a silver passenger vehicle. The make and model are unknown.

Anyone who can identify these subjects, is asked to contact Deputy Sturdivant at (410) 535-2800 or James.Sturdivant@calvertcountymd.gov. Refer to case number 20-38981 or feel free to use our Sheriff’s Office mobile app ‘Submit a Tip’ feature.

To download our free app visit: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678


