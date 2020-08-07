First Responders Respond to Two Seperate Serious Motor Vehicle Collisions in Under an Hour

On Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 9:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Jarrell Drive in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle on its side after striking a utility pole, with two patients out of the vehicle with no entrapment.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. One patient refused care on the scene.

Just 45 minutes later, at approximately 9:59 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Woodmark Court in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and on fire, with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned and off the roadway with the single occupant trapped, and reported the vehicle was not on fire.

Firefighters from Seventh District and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the adult victim in approximately 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene to transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Mechanicsville handled both motor vehicle collisions within the hour.

