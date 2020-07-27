Calvert County Sheriff’s Office No Longer Using NIXLE Alert System; Now Using ‘Sheriff’s Office App’

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) invites you to download our new Sheriff’s Office Mobile App. CCSO will no longer be using the NIXLE alert system, therefore citizens will no longer receive NIXLE alerts through email or text. Our agency will be utilizing one platform to access road closures, traffic alerts and cameras, weather advisories, press releases, our county’s most wanted, CCSO social media, community resources and much more.

If you were a former NIXLE subscriber and want to continue to receive CCSO alerts or a new user wishing to receive CCSO alerts download the app today by visiting https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678

The app is available as a free download from the iPhone and Android app stores by searching ‘Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’.

Feel free to share the app with family and friends by clicking in the top right corner of the app on the settings icon (Share Our App). For any questions regarding The Sheriff’s Office App, please contact, Public Information Officer K. Leitch at (443) 624-8404.

