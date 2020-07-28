St. Mary’s County National Night Out Postponed to Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 National Night Out (NNO) has been postponed until October 6, 2020. National Night Out occurs annually on the first Tuesday of August and is a community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between neighbors, communities, and law enforcement. National Night Out provides opportunities for neighbors and police to interact in a fun and positive environment.

Any communities wishing to participate in NNO or anyone requiring further information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Gerard Muschette at (301) 475-4200 extension 78121 or by email at Gerard.Muschette@stmarysmd.com.

For official news and information, follow the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter @firstsheriff.

