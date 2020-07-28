Maryland reports 85,524 COVID-19 Cases and 3,327 Deaths. An Increase of 678 Cases and 12 Deaths in 24 Hours

July 28, 2020

As of Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Maryland reports 85,524 COVID-19 cases and 3,327 deaths. An increase of 678 cases and 12 deaths, in 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 85,524
Number of persons tested negative : 782,732
Total testing volume : 1,144,696
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,327
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 544
Acute care : 394
Intensive care : 150
Ever hospitalized : 12,389
Released from isolation : 5,592

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 262 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,537 (206) 8*
Baltimore City 10,702 (389) 14*
Baltimore County 11,252 (512) 22*
Calvert 552 (26) 1*
Caroline 416 (3)
Carroll 1,402 (114) 2*
Cecil 607 (29) 1*
Charles 1,772 (88) 2*
Dorchester 319 (5)
Frederick 2,931 (113) 7*
Garrett 48
Harford 1,648 (64) 3*
Howard 3,410 (96) 6*
Kent 224 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,230 (748) 39*
Prince George’s 21,870 (708) 23*
Queen Anne’s 375 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 855 (53)
Somerset 116 (3)
Talbot 320 (4)
Washington 914 (30)
Wicomico 1,256 (42)
Worcester 506 (17) 1*
Data not available (15)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,812
10-19 5,112 (1)
20-29 14,517 (19) 1*
30-39 16,122 (44) 5*
40-49 14,537 (106) 3*
50-59 12,879 (263) 15*
60-69 8,988 (545) 11*
70-79 5,552 (823) 21*
80+ 5,005 (1,514) 75*
Data not available (12)
Female 44,838 (1,638) 68*
Male 40,686 (1,689) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 25,880 (1,361) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,618 (125) 6*
White (NH) 18,540 (1,405) 67*
Hispanic 21,228 (386) 9*
Other (NH) 3,953 (35)
Data not available 14,305 (15)

