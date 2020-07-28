As of Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Maryland reports 85,524 COVID-19 cases and 3,327 deaths. An increase of 678 cases and 12 deaths, in 24 hours.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 85,524
Number of persons tested negative : 782,732
Total testing volume : 1,144,696
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,327
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 544
Acute care : 394
Intensive care : 150
Ever hospitalized : 12,389
Released from isolation : 5,592
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|262
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,537
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|10,702
|(389)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|11,252
|(512)
|22*
|Calvert
|552
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|416
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,402
|(114)
|2*
|Cecil
|607
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,772
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|319
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,931
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|48
|Harford
|1,648
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,410
|(96)
|6*
|Kent
|224
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,230
|(748)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|21,870
|(708)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|375
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|855
|(53)
|Somerset
|116
|(3)
|Talbot
|320
|(4)
|Washington
|914
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,256
|(42)
|Worcester
|506
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,812
|10-19
|5,112
|(1)
|20-29
|14,517
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|16,122
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|14,537
|(106)
|3*
|50-59
|12,879
|(263)
|15*
|60-69
|8,988
|(545)
|11*
|70-79
|5,552
|(823)
|21*
|80+
|5,005
|(1,514)
|75*
|Data not available
|(12)
|Female
|44,838
|(1,638)
|68*
|Male
|40,686
|(1,689)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|25,880
|(1,361)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,618
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|18,540
|(1,405)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,228
|(386)
|9*
|Other (NH)
|3,953
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,305
|(15)