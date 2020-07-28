As of Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Maryland reports 85,524 COVID-19 cases and 3,327 deaths. An increase of 678 cases and 12 deaths, in 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 85,524

Number of persons tested negative : 782,732

Total testing volume : 1,144,696

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,327

Number of probable deaths : 131

Currently hospitalized : 544

Acute care : 394

Intensive care : 150

Ever hospitalized : 12,389

Released from isolation : 5,592

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 262 (18) Anne Arundel 6,537 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,702 (389) 14* Baltimore County 11,252 (512) 22* Calvert 552 (26) 1* Caroline 416 (3) Carroll 1,402 (114) 2* Cecil 607 (29) 1* Charles 1,772 (88) 2* Dorchester 319 (5) Frederick 2,931 (113) 7* Garrett 48 Harford 1,648 (64) 3* Howard 3,410 (96) 6* Kent 224 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,230 (748) 39* Prince George’s 21,870 (708) 23* Queen Anne’s 375 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 855 (53) Somerset 116 (3) Talbot 320 (4) Washington 914 (30) Wicomico 1,256 (42) Worcester 506 (17) 1* Data not available (15)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,812 10-19 5,112 (1) 20-29 14,517 (19) 1* 30-39 16,122 (44) 5* 40-49 14,537 (106) 3* 50-59 12,879 (263) 15* 60-69 8,988 (545) 11* 70-79 5,552 (823) 21* 80+ 5,005 (1,514) 75* Data not available (12) Female 44,838 (1,638) 68* Male 40,686 (1,689) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 25,880 (1,361) 49* Asian (NH) 1,618 (125) 6* White (NH) 18,540 (1,405) 67* Hispanic 21,228 (386) 9* Other (NH) 3,953 (35) Data not available 14,305 (15)