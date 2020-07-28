Calvert County National Night Out Postponed to Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Due to COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Night Out (NNO) has been postponed until Tuesday, October 6, 2020. NNO usually culminates annually on the first Tuesday of August and is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

NNO enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Any communities wishing to participate in NNO or anyone requiring further information is asked to contact Deputy First Class E. Durner at William.Durner@calvertcountymd.gov. For official news and information, download our ‘Sheriff’s App’ today by visiting https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678