



As of Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Maryland reports 86,285 COVID-19 cases and 3,347 deaths. An increase of 761 cases and 20 deaths, in 24 hours.

Number of confirmed cases : 86,285

Number of persons tested negative : 792,674

Total testing volume : 1,160,443

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,347

Number of probable deaths : 131

Currently hospitalized : 571

Acute care : 426

Intensive care : 145

Ever hospitalized : 12,448

Released from isolation : 5,592

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 260 (18) Anne Arundel 6,599 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,826 (390) 14* Baltimore County 11,423 (516) 22* Calvert 559 (26) 1* Caroline 418 (3) Carroll 1,414 (114) 2* Cecil 612 (29) 1* Charles 1,796 (88) 2* Dorchester 319 (5) Frederick 2,947 (114) 7* Garrett 45 Harford 1,676 (64) 3* Howard 3,441 (96) 6* Kent 224 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,305 (748) 39* Prince George’s 22,044 (710) 23* Queen Anne’s 376 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 863 (53) Somerset 116 (3) Talbot 323 (4) Washington 931 (30) Wicomico 1,260 (43) Worcester 508 (17) 1* Data not available (26)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,839 10-19 5,187 (1) 20-29 14,706 (19) 1* 30-39 16,258 (44) 5* 40-49 14,646 (106) 3* 50-59 12,988 (263) 15* 60-69 9,048 (546) 11* 70-79 5,586 (824) 21* 80+ 5,027 (1,521) 75* Data not available (23) Female 45,250 (1,646) 68* Male 41,035 (1,701) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 26,189 (1,365) 49* Asian (NH) 1,625 (126) 6* White (NH) 18,746 (1,409) 67* Hispanic 21,311 (386) 9* Other (NH) 3,984 (35) Data not available 14,430 (26)