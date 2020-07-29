As of Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Maryland reports 86,285 COVID-19 cases and 3,347 deaths. An increase of 761 cases and 20 deaths, in 24 hours.
Number of confirmed cases : 86,285
Number of persons tested negative : 792,674
Total testing volume : 1,160,443
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,347
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 571
Acute care : 426
Intensive care : 145
Ever hospitalized : 12,448
Released from isolation : 5,592
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|260
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,599
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|10,826
|(390)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|11,423
|(516)
|22*
|Calvert
|559
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|418
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,414
|(114)
|2*
|Cecil
|612
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,796
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|319
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,947
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|45
|Harford
|1,676
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,441
|(96)
|6*
|Kent
|224
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,305
|(748)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|22,044
|(710)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|376
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|863
|(53)
|Somerset
|116
|(3)
|Talbot
|323
|(4)
|Washington
|931
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,260
|(43)
|Worcester
|508
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(26)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,839
|10-19
|5,187
|(1)
|20-29
|14,706
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|16,258
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|14,646
|(106)
|3*
|50-59
|12,988
|(263)
|15*
|60-69
|9,048
|(546)
|11*
|70-79
|5,586
|(824)
|21*
|80+
|5,027
|(1,521)
|75*
|Data not available
|(23)
|Female
|45,250
|(1,646)
|68*
|Male
|41,035
|(1,701)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|26,189
|(1,365)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,625
|(126)
|6*
|White (NH)
|18,746
|(1,409)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,311
|(386)
|9*
|Other (NH)
|3,984
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,430
|(26)