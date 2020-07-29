Maryland Reports 86,285 COVID-19 Cases and 3,347 Deaths. An Increase of 761 Cases and 20 Deaths

July 29, 2020



As of Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Maryland reports 86,285 COVID-19 cases and 3,347 deaths. An increase of 761 cases and 20 deaths, in 24 hours.

Number of confirmed cases : 86,285
Number of persons tested negative : 792,674
Total testing volume : 1,160,443
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,347
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 571
Acute care : 426
Intensive care : 145
Ever hospitalized : 12,448
Released from isolation : 5,592

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 260 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,599 (206) 8*
Baltimore City 10,826 (390) 14*
Baltimore County 11,423 (516) 22*
Calvert 559 (26) 1*
Caroline 418 (3)
Carroll 1,414 (114) 2*
Cecil 612 (29) 1*
Charles 1,796 (88) 2*
Dorchester 319 (5)
Frederick 2,947 (114) 7*
Garrett 45
Harford 1,676 (64) 3*
Howard 3,441 (96) 6*
Kent 224 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,305 (748) 39*
Prince George’s 22,044 (710) 23*
Queen Anne’s 376 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 863 (53)
Somerset 116 (3)
Talbot 323 (4)
Washington 931 (30)
Wicomico 1,260 (43)
Worcester 508 (17) 1*
Data not available (26)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,839
10-19 5,187 (1)
20-29 14,706 (19) 1*
30-39 16,258 (44) 5*
40-49 14,646 (106) 3*
50-59 12,988 (263) 15*
60-69 9,048 (546) 11*
70-79 5,586 (824) 21*
80+ 5,027 (1,521) 75*
Data not available (23)
Female 45,250 (1,646) 68*
Male 41,035 (1,701) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 26,189 (1,365) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,625 (126) 6*
White (NH) 18,746 (1,409) 67*
Hispanic 21,311 (386) 9*
Other (NH) 3,984 (35)
Data not available 14,430 (26)

