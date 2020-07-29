Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Jordan Grabill

July 29, 2020

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of missing juvenile Jordan Daniel Grabill.

Jordan is 13 years old, approx. 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on Monday, July 27th by deputies in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates neighborhood in Lusby, MD. Jordan fled the scene and was unable to be located. It is believed Jordan is using stolen bikes and/or scooters as his method of transportation.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact DFC. Ryan Spalding Ryan.Spalding@calvertcountymd.gov. Citizens may also use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our new Sheriff’s Office Mobile App, by visiting https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678. Please reference Case # 20-39489.


