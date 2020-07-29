One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown Shopping Center

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Merchants Lane and the ACE Hardware/Autozone store, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one trapped.

Dispatchers reported they received multiple 911 callers reporting a single vehicle overturned in the woods with entrapment, and reported the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed in the shopping center prior to the collision.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and in the woods on its roof, with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood extricated the patient in approximately 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult female to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

