As of Thursday, July 30, 2020, Maryland reports 87,177 COVID-19 cases and 3,357 deaths. An increase of 892 cases and 10 deaths, in 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 87,177

Number of persons tested negative : 806,788

Total testing volume : 1,186,132

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,357

Number of probable deaths : 131

Currently hospitalized : 585

Acute care : 446

Intensive care : 139

Ever hospitalized : 12,500

Released from isolation : 5,592

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 264 (18) Anne Arundel 6,684 (208) 8* Baltimore City 11,004 (392) 14* Baltimore County 11,615 (523) 22* Calvert 565 (26) 1* Caroline 418 (3) Carroll 1,435 (114) 2* Cecil 619 (29) 1* Charles 1,819 (88) 2* Dorchester 326 (5) Frederick 2,964 (114) 7* Garrett 45 Harford 1,716 (64) 3* Howard 3,472 (99) 6* Kent 229 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,397 (750) 39* Prince George’s 22,183 (711) 23* Queen Anne’s 378 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 874 (53) Somerset 117 (3) Talbot 330 (4) Washington 936 (30) Wicomico 1,269 (44) Worcester 518 (17) 1* Data not available (16)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,881 10-19 5,299 (1) 20-29 14,934 (19) 1* 30-39 16,432 (45) 5* 40-49 14,763 (107) 3* 50-59 13,068 (263) 15* 60-69 9,114 (550) 11* 70-79 5,640 (826) 21* 80+ 5,046 (1,533) 75* Data not available (13) Female 45,753 (1,649) 68* Male 41,424 (1,708) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 26,601 (1,371) 49* Asian (NH) 1,634 (127) 6* White (NH) 19,023 (1,420) 67* Hispanic 21,422 (387) 9* Other (NH) 4,009 (35) Data not available 14,488 (17)