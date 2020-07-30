As of Thursday, July 30, 2020, Maryland reports 87,177 COVID-19 cases and 3,357 deaths. An increase of 892 cases and 10 deaths, in 24 hours.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 87,177
Number of persons tested negative : 806,788
Total testing volume : 1,186,132
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,357
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 585
Acute care : 446
Intensive care : 139
Ever hospitalized : 12,500
Released from isolation : 5,592
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|264
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,684
|(208)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|11,004
|(392)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|11,615
|(523)
|22*
|Calvert
|565
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|418
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,435
|(114)
|2*
|Cecil
|619
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,819
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|326
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,964
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|45
|Harford
|1,716
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,472
|(99)
|6*
|Kent
|229
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,397
|(750)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|22,183
|(711)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|378
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|874
|(53)
|Somerset
|117
|(3)
|Talbot
|330
|(4)
|Washington
|936
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,269
|(44)
|Worcester
|518
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(16)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,881
|10-19
|5,299
|(1)
|20-29
|14,934
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|16,432
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|14,763
|(107)
|3*
|50-59
|13,068
|(263)
|15*
|60-69
|9,114
|(550)
|11*
|70-79
|5,640
|(826)
|21*
|80+
|5,046
|(1,533)
|75*
|Data not available
|(13)
|Female
|45,753
|(1,649)
|68*
|Male
|41,424
|(1,708)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|26,601
|(1,371)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,634
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|19,023
|(1,420)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,422
|(387)
|9*
|Other (NH)
|4,009
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,488
|(17)