Maryland Reports 87,177 COVID-19 Cases and 3,357 Deaths. An Increase of 892 Cases and 10 Deaths

July 30, 2020

As of Thursday, July 30, 2020, Maryland reports 87,177 COVID-19 cases and 3,357 deaths. An increase of 892 cases and 10 deaths, in 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 87,177
Number of persons tested negative : 806,788
Total testing volume : 1,186,132
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,357
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 585
Acute care : 446
Intensive care : 139
Ever hospitalized : 12,500
Released from isolation : 5,592

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 264 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,684 (208) 8*
Baltimore City 11,004 (392) 14*
Baltimore County 11,615 (523) 22*
Calvert 565 (26) 1*
Caroline 418 (3)
Carroll 1,435 (114) 2*
Cecil 619 (29) 1*
Charles 1,819 (88) 2*
Dorchester 326 (5)
Frederick 2,964 (114) 7*
Garrett 45
Harford 1,716 (64) 3*
Howard 3,472 (99) 6*
Kent 229 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,397 (750) 39*
Prince George’s 22,183 (711) 23*
Queen Anne’s 378 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 874 (53)
Somerset 117 (3)
Talbot 330 (4)
Washington 936 (30)
Wicomico 1,269 (44)
Worcester 518 (17) 1*
Data not available (16)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,881
10-19 5,299 (1)
20-29 14,934 (19) 1*
30-39 16,432 (45) 5*
40-49 14,763 (107) 3*
50-59 13,068 (263) 15*
60-69 9,114 (550) 11*
70-79 5,640 (826) 21*
80+ 5,046 (1,533) 75*
Data not available (13)
Female 45,753 (1,649) 68*
Male 41,424 (1,708) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 26,601 (1,371) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,634 (127) 6*
White (NH) 19,023 (1,420) 67*
Hispanic 21,422 (387) 9*
Other (NH) 4,009 (35)
Data not available 14,488 (17)

