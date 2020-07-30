State Fire Marshal Investigating Shed Fire in North Beach, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at approximately 10:48 p.m., firefighters in Calvert County responded to 9210 Bay Avenue in North Beach, for the reported shed on fire threatening other structures.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a detached shed with extension to neighboring house.

The owner has been identified as RAR Assoc. Dev. Corp.; Joshua Spayd & Carmela Cozart, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $30,000

30 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 15 minutes.

Investigations determined the fire originated inside of a detached shed at 9201 Bay Avenue and spread to a neighboring unoccupied house, causing damage to it as well.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, nor were any occupants displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the North Beach VFD, and the State Fire Marshal.

