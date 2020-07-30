St. Mary’s County Health Department Abrupt Emergency Closure on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The closed all operations (main office and Harm Reduction Program office) at 12:00 p.m., this afternoon, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 for the remainder of the business day. Agency operations will resume on Friday, July 31, 2020.

COVID-19 Testing at the Leonardtown Office was also cancelled for today, July 30, 2020. Testing will continue as scheduled (8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) at the Lexington Park Office.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department only stated “The closure is due to an internal emergency. We are not able to provide any additional details at this time. Thank you for understanding.”