As of Friday, July 31, 2020, Maryland reports 88,346 COVID-19 cases and 3,362 deaths. An increase of 1,169 cases and 5 deaths, in 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 88,346

Number of persons tested negative : 822,845

Total testing volume : 1,214,764

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,362

Number of probable deaths : 131

Currently hospitalized : 590

Acute care : 462

Intensive care : 128

Ever hospitalized : 12,593

Released from isolation : 5,689

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 266 (18) Anne Arundel 6,770 (208) 8* Baltimore City 11,192 (393) 14* Baltimore County 11,818 (525) 22* Calvert 588 (27) 1* Caroline 423 (3) Carroll 1,449 (114) 2* Cecil 622 (29) 1* Charles 1,832 (89) 2* Dorchester 340 (5) Frederick 2,986 (114) 7* Garrett 45 Harford 1,750 (64) 3* Howard 3,530 (100) 6* Kent 232 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,568 (750) 39* Prince George’s 22,416 (714) 23* Queen Anne’s 383 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 896 (52) Somerset 119 (3) Talbot 340 (4) Washington 952 (30) Wicomico 1,279 (44) Worcester 550 (17) 1* Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,943 10-19 5,434 (1) 20-29 15,184 (19) 1* 30-39 16,662 (45) 5* 40-49 14,935 (108) 3* 50-59 13,243 (264) 15* 60-69 9,187 (552) 11* 70-79 5,700 (829) 21* 80+ 5,058 (1,534) 75* Data not available (10) Female 46,409 (1,651) 68* Male 41,937 (1,711) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 27,055 (1,375) 49* Asian (NH) 1,657 (127) 6* White (NH) 19,364 (1,422) 67* Hispanic 21,593 (389) 9* Other (NH) 4,041 (35) Data not available 14,636 (14)