Maryland Reports 88,346 COVID-19 Cases and 3,362 Deaths. An Increase of 1,169 Cases and 5 Deaths

July 31, 2020

As of Friday, July 31, 2020, Maryland reports 88,346 COVID-19 cases and 3,362 deaths. An increase of 1,169 cases and 5 deaths, in 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 88,346
Number of persons tested negative : 822,845
Total testing volume : 1,214,764
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,362
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 590
Acute care : 462
Intensive care : 128
Ever hospitalized : 12,593
Released from isolation : 5,689

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 266 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,770 (208) 8*
Baltimore City 11,192 (393) 14*
Baltimore County 11,818 (525) 22*
Calvert 588 (27) 1*
Caroline 423 (3)
Carroll 1,449 (114) 2*
Cecil 622 (29) 1*
Charles 1,832 (89) 2*
Dorchester 340 (5)
Frederick 2,986 (114) 7*
Garrett 45
Harford 1,750 (64) 3*
Howard 3,530 (100) 6*
Kent 232 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,568 (750) 39*
Prince George’s 22,416 (714) 23*
Queen Anne’s 383 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 896 (52)
Somerset 119 (3)
Talbot 340 (4)
Washington 952 (30)
Wicomico 1,279 (44)
Worcester 550 (17) 1*
Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,943
10-19 5,434 (1)
20-29 15,184 (19) 1*
30-39 16,662 (45) 5*
40-49 14,935 (108) 3*
50-59 13,243 (264) 15*
60-69 9,187 (552) 11*
70-79 5,700 (829) 21*
80+ 5,058 (1,534) 75*
Data not available (10)
Female 46,409 (1,651) 68*
Male 41,937 (1,711) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 27,055 (1,375) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,657 (127) 6*
White (NH) 19,364 (1,422) 67*
Hispanic 21,593 (389) 9*
Other (NH) 4,041 (35)
Data not available 14,636 (14)


