As of Friday, July 31, 2020, Maryland reports 88,346 COVID-19 cases and 3,362 deaths. An increase of 1,169 cases and 5 deaths, in 24 hours.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 88,346
Number of persons tested negative : 822,845
Total testing volume : 1,214,764
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,362
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 590
Acute care : 462
Intensive care : 128
Ever hospitalized : 12,593
Released from isolation : 5,689
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|266
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,770
|(208)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|11,192
|(393)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|11,818
|(525)
|22*
|Calvert
|588
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|423
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,449
|(114)
|2*
|Cecil
|622
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,832
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|340
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,986
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|45
|Harford
|1,750
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,530
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|232
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,568
|(750)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|22,416
|(714)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|383
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|896
|(52)
|Somerset
|119
|(3)
|Talbot
|340
|(4)
|Washington
|952
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,279
|(44)
|Worcester
|550
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,943
|10-19
|5,434
|(1)
|20-29
|15,184
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|16,662
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|14,935
|(108)
|3*
|50-59
|13,243
|(264)
|15*
|60-69
|9,187
|(552)
|11*
|70-79
|5,700
|(829)
|21*
|80+
|5,058
|(1,534)
|75*
|Data not available
|(10)
|Female
|46,409
|(1,651)
|68*
|Male
|41,937
|(1,711)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|27,055
|(1,375)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,657
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|19,364
|(1,422)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,593
|(389)
|9*
|Other (NH)
|4,041
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,636
|(14)