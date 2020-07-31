Family Roller Skating Fun to be Hosted Every Sunday in August at the Leonard Hall in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Department is offering an afternoon of fun at Leonard Hall Recreation Center each Sunday in August from 2-4 p.m. for St. Mary’s County residents. Join us for Family Skate for just $5 per person. Skate rental is available for an additional $2.50 per person.

Reservations are required and maximum participation is lower during COVID-19. Registration is available online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate, click “Online Registration” and choose “Special Events”.

A maximum of 50 people can register for each Sunday and Family Skate is open to St. Mary’s County residents only.



All residents must pay to enter and arrive with a face mask, which must be worn at all times within the facility. Face masks may be removed while engaging in skating on the arena floor.

Vending machines and water fountains are not available for use. Participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle, however, please refrain from bringing food to the facility.

Recreation & Parks is conducting thorough cleaning and sanitation several times throughout the day to ensure a clean and safe facility for participation. Spectators are not permitted and parents who are with young children must still pay to enter the facility even if they are not skating.

Family Skate will be offered through Sunday, August 30, and will resume in October 2020. To stay current with programs, please visit the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation or call us with any questions at 301-475-4200 ext. 1800.

