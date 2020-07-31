Two Subjects Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in front of Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

July 31, 2020

On Friday, July 31, 2020, at approximately 10:45 a.m., firefighters at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department heard a loud boom and ran outside to see a collision that had occurred at the intersection in front of the fire station.

Rescue Squad 7, and Engine 73 immediately responded with 8 volunteers.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway.

One patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center, and one patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center. At least one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the incident.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.




