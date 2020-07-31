St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identify of Sheetz Strong Armed Robbery Suspect

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 3:55 a.m, the suspect asked for a carton of cigarettes at the Sheetz convenience store in Great Mills.

The suspect attempted to take the carton of cigarettes from the cashier, but the cashier retained control of it. The suspect then tried to grab a pack of cigarette lighters, which the cashier retained. The suspect then grabbed a cell phone accessory display and threw it on the floor and fled the store with what appeared to be charging cables. The cashier reported an injury to a hand during the encounter.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Jason Graves at 301-475-4200, ext. 78009 or email jason.graves@stmarysmd.com. Case # 56242-19

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

