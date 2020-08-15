EXCLUSIVE ARREST VIDEO: Man Arrested at Gunpoint After Stabbing in Lexington Park

On Friday, July 31, 2020, at approximately 4:45 p.m., deputies from the St.Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Gerald Issiah Wade, 19 of no fixed address, used a folding knife to stab the victim on the victim’s left arm. The knife was recovered and Wade was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Police responded to the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported active disturbance related to the stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to find subjects reporting the suspect, described as a black male with no shirt and red shorts, was reportedly armed with some type of weapon and made threats to damage the building before fleeing the area on foot.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office attempted to located the suspect and spotted him running behind the shopping center with what appeared to be a knife.

Officers chased the suspect, and he was located inside of the Park Laundromat where he was taken into custody without incident.

One victim with lacerations was evaluated on the scene by emergency medical personnel and denied transport on the scene.

