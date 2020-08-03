Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Cancellation of Annual Carnival

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the cancellation of our annual carnival. We know this is a staple in our area and our supporters look forward to attending every year. This was not an easy decision, but in light of the current health crisis, we feel your safety is the number one priority.

This is the one event where our volunteers interact with the public the most and we are going to miss the smiles of the little ones meeting local firefighters, making memories on the rides and enjoying the food. Please continue to follow us on all of our social media platforms as we continue to do what we love for our citizens.

Take care during this time.

