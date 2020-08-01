Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Investigating Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Indian Head Boy

UPDATE: The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement: The victim is 12-years-old, not 10. We apologize – we were given the wrong year of birth.

8-1-2020: On July 31, 2020, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Riverwatch Drive in Indian Head for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Family members and responding officers began CPR and continued until paramedics arrived; however, the child was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim and a 13-year-old relative were in a downstairs bedroom playing with a handgun when the gun discharged striking the victim.

At this time, it is not exactly clear how the shooting occurred.

Additional details relating to the gun and how the youths obtained it are being investigated, among other aspects of the case. “This is such a tragic situation and a very sad reminder that it is critically important for gun owners to ensure their firearms are always secured and out of reach of children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Detective J. Feldman is investigating.

