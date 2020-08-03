No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover in Bryantown

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Olivers Shop Road and Fox Den Place, in Bryantown, for the motor vehicle accident with an occupant ejected from the vehicle.

While Squad 2 was approaching the scene, Charles County Fire Dispatch advised the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was on scene and the single occupant was able to exit the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had clipped the guard rail, flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof approximately 25 feet off the road, and near a stream of high standing water.

No injuries were reported and the single occupant signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

