No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover in Bryantown

August 3, 2020

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Olivers Shop Road and Fox Den Place, in Bryantown, for the motor vehicle accident with an occupant ejected from the vehicle.

While Squad 2 was approaching the scene, Charles County Fire Dispatch advised the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was on scene and the single occupant was able to exit the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had clipped the guard rail, flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof approximately 25 feet off the road, and near a stream of high standing water.

No injuries were reported and the single occupant signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.




This entry was posted on August 3, 2020 at 1:35 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.