AUDIO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Lexington Park

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, at approximately 1:38 p.m., an ambulance from the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad was flagged down in the area of Three Notch Road and Great Mills Road by citizens stating they found a male unconscious in a pool of blood.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and located the victim in the alleyway behind the Smith’s Repair Shop on Tulagi Place and South Coral Drive, with the victim unconscious and not breathing.

Crews pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later after life-saving efforts were administered.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene, with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

