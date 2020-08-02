AUDIO: 56-Year-Old Male Transported to Trauma Center After 130 MPH Motorcycle Crash at Maryland International Raceway

August 2, 2020

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, at approximately 6:11 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the Maryland International Raceway located at 27861 Budds Creek Road in Budds Creek, for the reported motorcycle accident with one patient semi-conscious.

Medical personnel on the scene reported a 56-year-old male crashed on the drag strip at approximately 130 miles per hour, with the patient being semi-conscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched for the incident and landed on the racetrack and transported the patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

