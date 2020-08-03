Officers Arrest Violent Armed Felon After 12-Hour Long Barricade Situation in Bryans Road

On August 1 at 4:02 p.m., officers responded to a single family home in the 2300 block of Pomonkey Creek Place in Bryans Road, MD for the report of an assault.

Prior to arrival, officers were advised the suspect, Lavon Dwayne Chisley, 54, fled into his bedroom and used furniture to block the door to prevent anyone from entering. Officers also learned Chisley was likely in possession of firearms inside his room and that he was prohibited, by law, from possessing any firearms after being convicted on numerous previous felony charges including first-degree assault and domestic violence.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and Hostage Negotiation Team responded along with members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team who were called to assist. Hostage negotiators established communication with Chisley; however, he was not cooperative.

During the barricade, Chisley fired several rounds from a gun while he was in his bedroom; no one was injured.



Almost 12 hours later, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Emergency Service Teams from both Charles and St. Mary’s counties were able to make entry into Chisley’s bedroom and safely take him into custody. Chisley displayed signs of a drug overdose and tactical medics provided first aide. Chisley was transported to a hospital for observation.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division obtained a search and seizure warrant and officers located five firearms and ammunition in Chisley’s bedroom.

“I want to commend all of the officers and first responders for their work in this case. It was an extremely dangerous situation that had the potential to escalate even further. Patience, solid strategies, and the assistance of our law enforcement partners from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were critical in preventing anyone from being harmed,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

Chisley faces charges of assault, felon in possession of firearms, and other related charges. Chisley was previously arrested on Saturday, March 14, 2020, for Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000.00.



Since 2010, Chisley has been arrested numerous times for violent assaults, with charges ranging from first and second degree assault, retaliation against witness, theft, drug procession, resisting arrest, obstruction/hindering, disorderly conduct, destruction of property, failure to appear, and other charges.

The investigation is still ongoing. Updates will be provided when they become available.



